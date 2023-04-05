Madhya Pradesh: Dewas Collector issues orders for grievance redressal

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A public hearing to redress grievances of common man was organised in Dewas in presence of collector Rishav Gupta on Tuesday.

The hearing took place in district headquarters, in which various applications were received. Collector Gupta carefully listened to the grievances put forth by general public in the hearing and issued instructions to officials concerned to redress them. He also took stock of the progress of complaints received in the last hearing.

Bhairulal of Bhagli tehsil sought collector’s help in removing encroachment on his property. The Collector direct official concerned to redress the grievance at the earliest.

Arjun Singh of Udaynagar tehsil sought demarcation of agricultural land. Babulal Bondaji of Siroliya sought toilet under village cleanliness campaign where as Anoop Singh wanted that streetlight poles be changed.

Other grievances were related to crop insurance, encroachment, meter replacement, Prime Minister's Housing Scheme and others. Taking stock of the grievances, collector ordered redressal at the earliest. SDM Dewas Pradeep Soni and other district officials were present.