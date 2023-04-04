News Diary Dewas: MLA representative inspects construction works at City Forest

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): MLA representative Durgesh Agrawal accompanied with Bharat Chowdhary inspected ongoing construction works at City Forest on Monday.

He inspected pathway, fencing undertaken of Environment department’s action plan funded by pollution control board. He also looked at plantation of different species’ saplings. Horticulture Department in-charge Dinesh Chauhan apprised them of development. Agarwal also directed Chauhan to speed up the ongoing projects and ensure quality work.

Collector orders ODOP camps

Collector Rishav Gupta had ordered to conduct ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) public awareness camps from April 6 to 13.

Dewas district has been selected for bamboo and its products under ODOP. These camps would be conducted to increase scope of bamboo plantation under agriculture.

All the SDOs and other department officers were guided by collector Gupta to organise camps in their respective areas.

These camps would be conducted on April 6 in Bagli and Kannod panchayats, on April 12 in Dewas and Tonkkhurd and on April 13 in Sonkachh and Khategaon. Locals would be advised to attend these camps in large numbers.

