 Madhya Pradesh: Narmada Puran recital ends at Kaila Devi Temple Dewas
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Narmada Puran recital ends at Kaila Devi Temple Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Narmada Puran recital ends at Kaila Devi Temple Dewas

Sage Markandeya did severe penance on the banks of Narmada and wrote Narmada Puran, he said.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 10:37 PM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): One-day factual and visual Narmada Puran recital concluded at Kaila Devi Temple under Chaitra Navratri Mahotsav celebrations on Sunday. On this occasion, preacher Vandana Shree explained the meaning of Narmada Puran to the devotees. Reading verses from the Puran, Vandana Shree said that Narmada River is counted among the holiest rivers of the world. He added that Lord Shiva himself praised Narmada and made her his daughter.

Sage Markandeya did severe penance on the banks of Narmada and wrote Narmada Puran, he said. The one who performed Narmada Parikrama in his life got the virtue of all pilgrimages. Narmada is the only sacred river in the world on which Purana was written. Poet Devkrishna Vyas also recited ‘Suna Hai Tu Kunwari Hai Pher Bhi Hum Maa Keh Rahe Hai’ on Goddess Narmada. Vandana Shree and artistes of Braj were felicitated by the Kaila Devi Temple Festival Committee with certificates and mementos. Deepak Garg, trust president Yogesh Bansal, Harish Goyal, Hitesh Garg, Vinod Mahajan, Mahesh Agarwal and others were also present.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Forest department holds public awareness campaign in Dewas
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Governor praises Ayush department at mega camp in Burhanpur

Madhya Pradesh: Governor praises Ayush department at mega camp in Burhanpur

Madhya Pradesh: BJP organisational secy stresses on booth-level work in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: BJP organisational secy stresses on booth-level work in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Narmada Puran recital ends at Kaila Devi Temple Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Narmada Puran recital ends at Kaila Devi Temple Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Deceased power dept employee kin gets financial assistance in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Deceased power dept employee kin gets financial assistance in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Patel Sangh joins ‘Kukshi Zila Banao Andolan’

Madhya Pradesh: Patel Sangh joins ‘Kukshi Zila Banao Andolan’