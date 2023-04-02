Madhya Pradesh: Narmada Puran recital ends at Kaila Devi Temple Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): One-day factual and visual Narmada Puran recital concluded at Kaila Devi Temple under Chaitra Navratri Mahotsav celebrations on Sunday. On this occasion, preacher Vandana Shree explained the meaning of Narmada Puran to the devotees. Reading verses from the Puran, Vandana Shree said that Narmada River is counted among the holiest rivers of the world. He added that Lord Shiva himself praised Narmada and made her his daughter.

Sage Markandeya did severe penance on the banks of Narmada and wrote Narmada Puran, he said. The one who performed Narmada Parikrama in his life got the virtue of all pilgrimages. Narmada is the only sacred river in the world on which Purana was written. Poet Devkrishna Vyas also recited ‘Suna Hai Tu Kunwari Hai Pher Bhi Hum Maa Keh Rahe Hai’ on Goddess Narmada. Vandana Shree and artistes of Braj were felicitated by the Kaila Devi Temple Festival Committee with certificates and mementos. Deepak Garg, trust president Yogesh Bansal, Harish Goyal, Hitesh Garg, Vinod Mahajan, Mahesh Agarwal and others were also present.