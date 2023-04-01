Madhya Pradesh: Forest department holds public awareness campaign in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A public awareness camp was organised in Daulatpur premises of Dewas forest range by the forest department on Saturday.

Notably, several forest awareness camps are being organised at the block level under the directions of collector Rishav Gupta and forest conservator PN Mishra.

Sonkatch sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Sandeep Shiva was present as the chief guest. Forest range officer DS Chauhan, district member Rajendra Singh Bhati and the staff were also present.

SDM Shiva discussed about the contribution being made by committees on forest protection and the problems to overcome with committee presidents.

In his address, he promised full co-operation in forest-revenue border dispute and forest settlement work to make the forest area free from encroachments.

Forest testing officer DS Chauhan informed the public about the purpose of setting up public awareness camps by the collector and forest conservator. He also explained about the purpose of formation of forest committees and its good results to them. Yashwant Singh, Govardhan Singh and a large number of locals were also present.