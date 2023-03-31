Madhya Pradesh: Monitor Ladli Behna camps continuousl,says Dewas Commissioner

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan has ordered municipality officers to monitor Ladli Behna Yojana camps continuously.

The orders came following rising number of complaints of mismanagement. Finance deputy commissioner Puneet Shukla, deputy commissioner Lokendra Singh Solanki, assistant engineers Jagdish Verma, Indu Prabha Bharti and Dinesh Chauhan were asked to regularly visit these camps and solve issues on priority basis.

Several beneficiaries of Dewas are queuing up at banks, kiosk centres and Ladli Behna Yojana camps to get their applications processed. Mismanagement at kiosk centres and technical malfunctioning at banks during KYC update along with long queues have a deterring effect on women.

Officers guided Ladli Behna's staff for a better outcome. They advised them to accommodate more staff to fill up application forms to reduce rush. On server issues, municipality officers were asked to establish a better network connection, said officers.

