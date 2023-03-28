Madhya Pradesh: Over 400 Congressmen including MLA Sajjan Singh Verma detained in Dewas

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of Congressmen led by former cabinet minister and Sonkatch MLA Sajjan Singh Verma stated protest in Dewas against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's membership of Parliament. During this, about 400 Congressmen, including Verma were detained and taken into custody.

During the demonstration, the protesters had a scuffle with the police. After this, Congress workers were chased away with water canon. A temporary jail has been set up at Malhar Smriti Mandir near the site of the agitation, in which more than 400 Congressmen have been kept.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Tuesday, Congress party under joint efforts of City Congress and District Congress decided to hold protest. Under the leadership of MLA Verma, district in-charge Dharmendra Singh Chauhan, Congressmen protested in front of the statue of Swami Vivekananda near Sayajidwar, shouting slogans against the central government. In the beginning the meeting was organized, in which many office bearers of the Congress kept their points.

We cannot be slaves of Adani-Ambani: Verma

During this, former minister Sajjan Singh Verma said that Ram is born in the Congress, and that Ram, Ravana will burn your Lanka, set it on fire.

We are not slaves of Adani and Ambani, Narendra Modi you can be a slave. Even a small child of Congress will not accept the slavery of Adani-Ambani. He will risk his life but will not allow the country to be in the chains of slavery.

After the address of Sajjan Singh Verma, the Congressmen staged protest. They were involved in scuffle with the police. The police also used water cannon to disperse the workers. The police kept arresting the workers. Many Congress workers kept falling during the scuffle. Later the police arrested many Congress leaders.

Read Also MP: Locals submit memo to DSP over rising accidents on Ujjain Road in Dewas