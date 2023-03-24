MP: Locals submit memo to DSP over rising accidents on Ujjain Road in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Locals led by Congress corporator Dipesh Kanungo on Thursday met Traffic DSP Kiran Sharma and handed over a memorandum on rising cases of accidents Ujjain Road.

A youth had died in an accident near bridge on Wednesday.

The memorandum stated that three to four persons had lost their lives in road accidents on Ujjain road in the last few months and demanded that arrangements to prevent such incident be made by the department concerned. Besides, traffic police personnel must be deployed near the bridge after nearby schools get over to prevent traffic jam. Corporator Kanungo said that road accidents had been reported between Ujjain Road and Nagukhedi in the last two days. “Four to five people have lost their lives in road mishaps in last three months near Ujjain Road bridge,” he said and added, “We demanded improvement in traffic management to prevent accidents.”