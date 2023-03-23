Madhya Pradesh: Sleeper coach bus catches fire after battery explosion in Khargone, no one hurt

Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A major tragedy was averted when a sleeper coach bus carrying 80 passengers caught fire due to a sudden battery explosion in Khargone on Wednesday. No causality was reported in the blaze.

As per information, the accident occurred at a local bus stand around 9 pm on Wednesday when a sleeper coach bus ie Royal Rana Balaji Bus (GJ 14 Z 5150) en route to Surat via Khandwa caught fire with a loud explosion and it soon engulfed the entire vehicle.

As many as 80 passengers were on board when a fire erupted it creating a stampede-like situation at a bus stand. Although, no passenger was hurt in the accident and all were evacuated safely.

On being informed, municipal fire tenders rushed to the scene and doused the fire on time. Later, the bus operator changed its battery and took passengers towards Surat, Gujarat. Officials suspect the fire was triggered by a battery explosion in the bus. Thankfully, all passengers had miraculously escaped from the bus.