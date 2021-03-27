Watch: Union Minister Smriti Irani performs traditional dance with BJP workers during Tamil Nadu election campaign

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. There are 234 Assembly constituencies in the state of Tamil Nadu. 118 is the magic number i.e, the minimum seats required for a party or a coalition to stake claim for the formation of the government in the state.

The voting will take place strictly following the COVID-19 protocols issued by the Union Health Ministry. The officials inside polling booths will wear masks, face shields, and gloves and use hand sanitisers, said the Election Commission of India (ECI).

As per the opinion poll, DMK president MK Stalin is the most favoured candidate for the post of chief minister in Tamil Nadu. 43.1% people in the survey voted for MK Stalin, while 29.7% voted for the current chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.