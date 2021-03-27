Tamil Nadu Assembly polls 2021: Dosas for votes, Mango for mandate. Candidates go all out to woo voters

They say that the way to any individual's heart is through their stomach. And while many may disagree, poll candidates in Tamil Nadu appear to have taken the sentiment to heart. With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections fast approaching, contestants in Chennai have given a somewhat strange foodie twist to their attempts to woo voters. And so, mangoes and dosas are apparently the flavour of the day.

While BJP leader Khushbu Sundar is busy making dosas as she campaigns in the Thousand Lights assembly constituency, AVA Kasali of Pattali Makkal Katchi took the shrewd decision to sell mangos (which just so happen to be his party's election symbol) in the Triplicane Market area.

And while this might not be a combination that will cheer up any palette, photos seem to suggest that people are suitably enticed by the food. We feel compelled to mention here that masks are conspicuous in their absense in the photos shared by news agency. While some are wearing admittedly wearing masks on their chins, most have opted out.