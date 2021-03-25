Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: Trip to Moon, Free Chopper and iPhone; a few of Tulam Saravanan's Poll Promises

As Tamil Nadu gets ready for the upcoming assembly elections starting from April 6, a candidate named Tulam Saravanan from South Madurai has listed a number of 'astounding' welfare schemes in his manifesto.

The 34-year-old independent candidate released his manifesto stating that if he won, he will provide free iPhone, a car, a helicopter, a boat, a robot, a three-storied house with a swimming pool to every household in his constituency. He also promised Rs 1 crore for youths and a 100-day vacation to the moon.

He has made such outlandish claims to highlight the promises made by seasoned politicians which are never fulfilled. His poll symbol is a dustbin signifying that it's better to throw your votes in the bin rather than falling for fake promises.

"My aim is to raise awareness against people falling for freebies by political parties. I want them to choose good candidates who are ordinary humble people," the 33-year-old candidate told NDTV in an interview.

He also promises a robot to reduce the workload of homemakers, a boat for every family along with channels for seamless boat rides, an artificial snow mountain, a space research center and a rocket launch pad.

Saravanan lives with his elderly parents and is yet to marry. He claims that his financial condition is not good, in fact he borrowed money for interest to pay the Rs 20,000 deposit to file his nomination papers.