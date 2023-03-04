Watch: Underground water pipe bursts like volcano in Yavatmal, one passer-by injured

Twitter

An underground water pipe suddenly burst open, cracking the road and leaving it in waters. The CCTV video capturing the incident from a road in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, has surfaced on social media and has gone viral due to the stunning visuals. It shows the road dramatically getting caved after a tsunami-like water gushed out forcefully from beneath the ground.

water pipe burst from Mainde Chowk to Hindi High School road in Yavatmal Vidarbha Housing Society in Yavatmal town..#yawatmal #pipeburst pic.twitter.com/I9kTIg8hBg — Indrajeet chaubey (@indrajeet8080) March 4, 2023

The viral video begins to show the road as of on March 3, 2023. And it captures a two-wheeler passing by the premises seconds before the water pipe made it above the ground. Another angle from the site showed what the rider had to go through after being hit by the unexpected water release. It showed purportedly a woman riding a scooter being hit to the roadside due the powerful waters and later managing to be rescued by locals there. She reportedly suffered injuries.

Furthermore, the video records to show how the poor infrastructure broke apart into pieces and let the water spill all around. We can see that, a portion of the road was blown up about two feet in the air after the sudden and shocking incident took place near the city's Yavatmal Vidarbha Housing Society.