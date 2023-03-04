e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch: Underground water pipe bursts like volcano in Yavatmal, one passer-by injured

Watch: Underground water pipe bursts like volcano in Yavatmal, one passer-by injured

A video of a portion of a road being shattered due to the overwhelming force of a broken waterpipe has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

An underground water pipe suddenly burst open, cracking the road and leaving it in waters. The CCTV video capturing the incident from a road in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, has surfaced on social media and has gone viral due to the stunning visuals. It shows the road dramatically getting caved after a tsunami-like water gushed out forcefully from beneath the ground.

WATCH VIDEO

The viral video begins to show the road as of on March 3, 2023. And it captures a two-wheeler passing by the premises seconds before the water pipe made it above the ground. Another angle from the site showed what the rider had to go through after being hit by the unexpected water release. It showed purportedly a woman riding a scooter being hit to the roadside due the powerful waters and later managing to be rescued by locals there. She reportedly suffered injuries.

Check tweet below:

Furthermore, the video records to show how the poor infrastructure broke apart into pieces and let the water spill all around. We can see that, a portion of the road was blown up about two feet in the air after the sudden and shocking incident took place near the city's Yavatmal Vidarbha Housing Society.

Read Also
Shocking Video! Dog & motorcycles fall into sinkhole as road caves in South Delhi’s RK Puram...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Underground water pipe bursts like volcano in Yavatmal, one passer-by injured

Watch: Underground water pipe bursts like volcano in Yavatmal, one passer-by injured

ON CAMERA: Noida hotel calls in goons, beat up wedding party after dispute over damage compensation

ON CAMERA: Noida hotel calls in goons, beat up wedding party after dispute over damage compensation

WATCH: Ahead of Women's Day, Prega News ad goes viral for THIS reason

WATCH: Ahead of Women's Day, Prega News ad goes viral for THIS reason

Delhi Shocker! Another man caught raping a female dog, mother claims he’s a paedophile as well;...

Delhi Shocker! Another man caught raping a female dog, mother claims he’s a paedophile as well;...

IRCTC official website and app face outage during Tatkal booking; netizens express their concerns on...

IRCTC official website and app face outage during Tatkal booking; netizens express their concerns on...