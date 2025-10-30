'Aap Kaise Jaoge Main Bhi Dekhta Huun': Bengaluru's Rapido Driver Threatens Woman Passenger Over Ride Cancellation; Video Viral | X @miless_15

In a video surfacing on social media, a woman from Bengaluru has accused a Rapido auto driver of harassing her during a dispute over ride cancellation. She revealed that the auto driver threatened her after she refused to pay extra waiting charges at first, and also verbally harassed her. After the video went viral on social media, the woman reported that Rapido has reached out to her complaint, and the driver has been suspended immediately. Bengaluru City Police also responded to the viral video on X.

The heated dispute erupted when the female passenger asked the driver to wait at the pickup location outside her home for two minutes as she was reportedly finding her keys. When she arrived at the pick-up location, the driver blurted out at her, saying that she would have to pay extra charges for the exceeding waiting time of 2 minutes.

The driver kept mentioning that he had been waiting for 10 minutes while the woman stuck to her appeal of not paying any extra charge, and also asked the driver to cancel the ride.

WATCH VIDEO:

.@rapidobikeapp

who runs your mafia business? Because this driver just harassed me for waiting for 3 mins and he has the audacity to say "dekhta hoon kaise jaate ho".



I booked an auto. I ask him to wait for 2 mins because I was finding the keys. I come down. This certain… pic.twitter.com/unRA0QZXZh — Shreya (@miless_15) October 29, 2025

The enraged driver did not cancel the ride and asked the passenger to pay the extra charges abruptly. While responding to the heated argument, the driver threatened the woman, saying, "Aap kaise jaoge main bhi dekhta huun." The entire incident was recorded by the female passenger, which is now going viral on the Internet. She reported that she paid ₹20 as extra charges to avoid escalation.

Rapido's Action

After the video quickly grabbed public attention, the woman updated that Rapido officials took cognizance of her complaint. She wrote, "@rapidobikeapp team reached out and reviewed the matter. The captain is suspended. They were quick to help with this. Thanks to them. Since the captain knows my address, I was worried about my safety; they have addressed those concerns, too."

Police Responds:

Within hours of posting the video on X, @BlrCityPolice responded in the comments. The response reads, "Please DM your contact number and place of incident." While the woman replied to the comment, "Hi Sir, Thank you for your reply. I am sharing all the other videos and how he didn't wait for 10 mins and the requisite details over the DM. The @rapidobikeapp team has been kind enough to help yesterday."

There are no further reports whether the police took any legal action against the driver, while the netizens react with divided opinions on the incident.