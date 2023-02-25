Shocking Video! Dog & motorcycles fall into sinkhole as road caves in South Delhi’s RK Puram Sector 7 |

A portion of a road in a street of the RK Puram area caved in on Friday afternoon. CCTV footage showing the moments of incident has surfaced all over the internet.

In the video posted on Twitter by a user, two bikes can be seen parked in a street. After a while, a portion of the road caved in, taking a bike completely inside the sinkhole. A dog was also present near the bike which got slipped in along with the bike.

Soon the people around got panicked by the incident and a person came out of a building where the road caved. The person narrowly escaped an accident as just as he steps away, another bike falls in with the other portion of road.

Road caving incidents reported this month

In another accident that has once again questioned the Smart City project’s smartness, a sewage suction truck partially sank in one of the roads at Tonca, which was dug to carry out sewerage work. The road in ward number 8 caved in when the heavy vehicle was taking its round on Feb 11.

Eye witnesses said that the truck driver was dodging the potholes when he lost control and crashed into the wooden barricades, leading to an accident. Fortunately, no person was injured.

The accident comes barely four days after a loaded tanker fell in a pit at St Inez injuring four labourers. None of the two accident sites had any proper safety measures in place with the District Administration yet to take the issue seriously.

The police have evidently shown their reluctance to register an offense against the contractors and government agencies, by merely booking the driver for negligent driving. The ongoing works, covering nearly the entire city, have led to huge chaos.