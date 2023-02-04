WATCH: Turkish hospital's innovative way to make cancer-hit children ready for treatment

Turkish hospital's innovative way to make cancer-hit children ready for treatment | screengrab: Anadolu Agency- Twitter

Kind gestures always win everyone's heart. A recently surfaced video shows a hospital in Kayseri, a city in Turkey; using toy cars to help children stricken with cancer to move them around for treatment.

Anadolu Agency, a state-run news agency headquartered in the capital city of Ankara, shared a video of the children driving around battery-operated mini cars to go to their treatment room. The cars are decked with balloons to make the atmosphere lively for children.

“Turkish hospital gives children electric cars to drive to cancer treatment. At a hospital in the Turkish city of Kayseri, children with cancer can get on mini battery-operated cars, instead of a stretcher, to go to their treatment room,” says the caption of the video posted by Anadolu Agency on their Twitter account.

(VIDEO) Turkish hospital gives children electric cars to drive to cancer treatment



At a hospital in Turkish city of Kayseri, children with cancer can get on mini battery-operated cars, instead of a stretcher, to go to their treatment room pic.twitter.com/0GjmsKeTac — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 1, 2023

The Twitter users were extremely touched by the heart warming video and they started posting comments on the video.

