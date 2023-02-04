WATCH: 90-year-old grandmother chuckles on getting a wonderful surprise on her birthday

90-year-old grandmother chuckles on getting a wonderful surprise on her birthday | FPJ

It is always emotional to see people sharing their family bonding: whether it may be with grandparents, spouse, siblings and so on. A Twitter user shared a video in which a man surprises his 90-year-old grandmother on her birthday and the video went viral.

A Twitter user Arvind who shared this video, his bio says he is a film maker, actor, ex RJ & commentator, cricketer & coffee lover, home chef, tripping on the Magic Bus. (he/him) I’m way more funnier in person.

The video shows the grandmother solving sudoku in a newspaper and a man sitting next to her is seen assisting her in the shooting. He says in Tamil, “You can say anything. How will you solve this? What should be done? Here 5, 4, 6.” The elderly woman is seen eagerly trying to solve the sudoku.

The man recording the visual is heard asking her to explain what is going on. While the man sitting next to her spells out the sudoku rule, the grandmother nods and says, “Yes, numbers from 1 to 9 need to be here. Two comes her.”

The cameraperson then asks her to keep the newspaper down, turn back and order a cup of coffee. Meanwhile, several people, who seem to be her relatives, are seen flocking behind her. She turns back and her relatives including grandchildren hug her, cheer loudly.

Arvind posted this video along with the caption, "3 years back it was my Paati’s 90th B’day. The entire family from India & around the world decided to land up & surprise Paati. I tricked Paati to come to the location in the guise of wanting to shoot a short film in which she was going to be the lead. My best film yet.”

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared, the clip has amassed more than 300,800 views on Twitter and several comments from the Twitter users.

Read the comments of the Twitter users to the video below:

Oh my heart!! Weeping to see such joy and love!! — Mona Ambegaonkar (@MonaAmbegaonkar) February 3, 2023

Eyes moistened. Missing my mom. She was a Sudoku fan. — Krithi Iyer - Speakwithsense1 (@BuoyantBala) February 3, 2023

So heartwarming, so much love! ♥️ Beautiful family.



It was my grandfather's 90th birthday in November, the first since we lost grandma. I am glad we celebrated, even if he didn't remember anything (Alzheimer's), as we lost him as well just two months after. :) pic.twitter.com/o5xZLzfNvA — Purwa 🇮🇳 (@Purwa18) February 3, 2023

So so sweet of you and your family to organise this for your Patti - the most amazing 90th birthday gift ♥️ — Avtar Dr Saundarya Rajesh (@SaundaryaR) February 3, 2023

Damn sweet. We did that to amma on her 60th — Ramachandran Srinivasan (@indiarama) February 2, 2023

People simply loved the video and shared their similar experiences with these comments over the viral video.

