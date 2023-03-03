WATCH Turkey's miracle rescue: Dog found alive 23 days after devastating earthquakes | Twitter video screengrab

In a miracle amid the devastating Turkey earthquakes, a dog was found alive under the rubble of a building in southern Turkey 23 days after the natural calamity shook the country and claimed thousand of lives. As per local media reports, the happy heart-filled incident was reported on Thursday.

Rescue workers successfully pulled out a Siberain husky who looked much happy and relieved. In the video rescue workers can be seen carrying out the rescue work trying to pull the dog out from between two large concrete slabs. The happy animal receives hugs and cuddles from his rescuers. A woman recording the video is relieved to see the dog alive and healthy.

Death toll crosses 50,000-mark

Earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria earlier this month has claimed over 50,000 lives. Disaster and Emergency Management Authority announced on last week that 5,914 died in Syria after the quakes. Meanwhile, 44,218 people have died due to the disaster in Turkey.

Rescue Operations underway

Rescue operations are currently underway with over 2 lakh workers, including volunteers, engaged in work. Some areas were initially difficult to access because of the quakes but efforts are continuing and casualty numbers are rising amidst it.

Volunteers working in the region have rescued several animals during the rescue operations in the past few weeks.

Nearly 5 lakh people have evacuated quake-hit Turkish provinces

Reportedly, around 5,30,000 people have been evacuated from the disaster-hit area in Turkey and the government also informed at nearly 2 lakh buildings have been recorded as collapsed or severely damage with over 1.9 million persons taking refuge in shelters, hotels and public facilities.