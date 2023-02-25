Turkey-Syria earthquake: Death toll surpasses 50,000 mark | AFP

Earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria earlier this month has claimed over 50,000 lives, the latest figures show.

According to Disaster and Emergency Management Authority announced on Friday that 5,914 died in Syria after the quakes. Meanwhile, 44,218 people have died due to the disaster in Turkey, reported Al Jazeera.

The first earthquake hit southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6 was of magnitude 7.8 and a little later another quake of 7.6 magnitude hit the country, the report stated.

The Al Jazeera report cited AFAD saying that the quake-hit region has been rocked by more than 9,000 aftershocks since then.

Rescue Operations underway

Meanwhile, rescue operations are currently underway with over 2 lakh workers, including volunteers, engaged in work. Some areas were initially difficult to access because of the quakes but efforts are continuing and casualty numbers are rising amidst it.

Nearly 5 lakh people have evacuated quake-hit Turkish provinces

Reportedly, around 5,30,000 people have been evacuated from the disaster-hit area in Turkey and the government also informed at nearly 2 lakh buildings have been recorded as collapsed or severely damage with over 1.9 million persons taking refuge in shelters, hotels and public facilities.