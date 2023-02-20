e-Paper Get App
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Turkey-Syria border, tremors felt in Israel as well

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Turkey-Syria border, tremors felt in Israel as well

The quake occured at a depth of two km (1.2 miles) beneath the earth's surface and tremors were felt in Israel as well.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 10:54 PM IST
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the Turkey-Syria border region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) informed on Monday.



More details to follow...





