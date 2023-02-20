Operation Dost: PM Modi interacts with NDRF teams' members, who worked in quake-hit Turkey, 'Outstanding service to humanity'

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the Indian aid and relief teams that were sent to assist in earthquake-stricken Turkey, stating that in recent years, India has established itself not only as a self-sufficient but also a selfless country.

In response to the Prime Minister's call to provide all available assistance to the affected country, three NDRF teams were dispatched on February 7.

Additionally, the Indian Army's medical team was deployed to provide extensive aid to the many people affected by the earthquake.

𝗢𝘂𝘁𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗵𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆: 𝗣𝗠 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗶 𝘁𝗼 𝗡𝗗𝗥𝗙 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺𝘀

During his address to the personnel who had returned from the earthquake-stricken Turkey, PM Modi said, "You have rendered an outstanding service to humanity and brought pride to India."

"We consider the world as one family and see it our duty to quickly help any member in crisis," PM Modi told them.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

𝗔𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀: 𝗣𝗠 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗶

He stated that in recent years, India has bolstered its image as a nation that is not only self-sufficient, but also selfless and provides assistance to other countries.

India is always prepared to be the first respondent whenever a global crisis arises, PM Modi said.

"We have to strengthen our identity as the world's best relief and rescue team," he stressed.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)