IN PICS: Turkey is all gratitude & applause as final NDRF team under India's Operation Dost departs nation

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 19, 2023

The final NDRF team under Operation Dost returns from Türkiye, on Sunday. Three teams of 151 NDRF personnel and dog squads extended assistance to the earthquake-affected country.

ANI

Indian Army Medical Facility at Iskenderun, Hatay concluded their services amidst gratitude and applause from the locals: Indian Army

ANI

Indian Army officer signing a t-shirt on request of a Turkey citizen

ANI

Indian Army officers receive applause as they depart from Turkey

ANI

NDRF team pose with National Flag

ANI

NDRF team shake hands with officers from Turkey as they get ready for departure

ANI

India launched 'Operation Dost' to extend assistance to Turkiye as well as Syria after various parts of the two countries were hit by a devastating earthquake on February 6 that has killed over 30,000 people

ANI

