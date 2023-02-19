IN PICS: Turkey is all gratitude & applause as final NDRF team under India's Operation Dost departs nation

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 19, 2023
The final NDRF team under Operation Dost returns from Türkiye, on Sunday. Three teams of 151 NDRF personnel and dog squads extended assistance to the earthquake-affected country.
ANI
Indian Army Medical Facility at Iskenderun, Hatay concluded their services amidst gratitude and applause from the locals: Indian Army
ANI
Indian Army officer signing a t-shirt on request of a Turkey citizen
ANI
Indian Army officers receive applause as they depart from Turkey
ANI
NDRF team pose with National Flag
ANI
NDRF team shake hands with officers from Turkey as they get ready for departure
ANI
India launched 'Operation Dost' to extend assistance to Turkiye as well as Syria after various parts of the two countries were hit by a devastating earthquake on February 6 that has killed over 30,000 people
ANI
