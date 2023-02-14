India's 'Operation Dost' delivers life-saving aid to earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria

India’s ‘Operation Dost’ is ensuring all emergency medical assistance to earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria. On Tuesday, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, “India is helping Syria and Turkey with the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. @MoHFW_India provided life-saving emergency medicines, protective items, medical equipment, critical care drugs as part of efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Turkey and Syria.”

The aid shipped to the two disaster-riddled countries is valued at over Rs7 crore. Three truckloads of relief material were arranged at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) within 12 hours for the seventh Air Force C17 flight to Turkey.

The consignment consisted of 5,945-tonne relief material, with 27 life-saving medicines, two types of protective items and three categories of critical care pieces of equipment, all valued at approximately Rs2 crore.

The consignment for Syria consisted of 72 critical care drugs, consumables and protective items weighing 7.3 tonne, valued at Rs1.4 crore.

Relief materials sent for Turkey included 14 types of medical and critical care equipment, valued at Rs4 crore. Some of the medical equipment includes Patient Monitor Cardio VI (100), Syring Pump Medvo (100), ECG Machine IMAC 300 (50), and many more devices. To save lives of victims, the Indian Army has also established 60 Para Field Hospitals in Turkey.

The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also took to Twitter and posted comments about the flight departing from Ghaziabad.