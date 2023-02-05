WATCH: Tiger spotted at a tea estate in Ooty, video goes viral

e-Paper Get App
You might have toured the forests either on your way to a destination or certainly to enjoy the greenery and spot the wild.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 05, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Tiger spotted in Ooty tea estate near Manjoor Rd | Twitter
You might have toured the forests either on your way to a destination or certainly to enjoy the greenery and spot the wild. In case, you hardly sighted a tiger by your side during the road trip, this video is a must-watch. A video that has gone viral on social media shows a tiger being spotted from a tea estate in Ooty and it was probably captured by a commuter.

Taking to Twitter, a user named Vrunda Shankara shared the tiger sighting video and stated that it was sent to her by a relative who has a tea estate in Ooty. She captioned the tweet and said, "There is no animal as beautiful as tiger."

Take a look at the video right here:

In footage runs lesser than a minute and still captures the animal seated amidst the greens and then slowly walking back into the woods. Since being uploaded on the microblogging website, on Saturday evening, the footage has gone viral attracting over 200K views and thousands of likes. After coming across the wildlife video, Surender Mehra IFS commented in a reply and wrote, "Yes .. majestic animal."

Watch: 2 tiger cubs cutely play at Madhya Pradesh's Satpura Tiger Reserve in Narmadapuram, video...
