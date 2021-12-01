WATCH: This viral video of a little girl with stutter, hugging Joe Biden after his kind words, will melt your heart

Children can often feel demotivated and upset quite easily when it comes to even the tiniest obstacles they face, or the shortcomings they have to get over. However, with due love and support from elders children can get over anything that upsets them within no time!

A recent video that went viral shows the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden stepping in as a saviour to a little girl who needed a little push to look past her stutter. All it took was a small, gentle gesture from the USA President to make the young girl realise that there is nothing that can stop her from overcoming any adversity life throws at her.

The US President encourages the little girl with his kind and encouraging words.

Have a look at the video:

Rufus Gifford, a candidate for Chief of Protocol, shared the video on Twitter. The girl in the video is his niece, Avery.

The video has over 2 million views since it was posted on November 29.

Internet users flocked to the comments section to share their personal experiences with stuttering.

Biden held the little girl, Avery, with affection and said, “I promise you it will go away if you just keep at it, Okay?” The words of reassurances brought a wide smile on the little girl’s face and she hugged Biden adorably.

Biden also invited her to the White House and said, “I don’t know if you could do this. Maybe you can come down to White House one day.”

The video has melted hearts on the internet. Have a look at a few reactions to see for yourself!

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 04:00 PM IST