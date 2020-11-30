World AIDS Day 2020: 7 must-watch Bollywood movies that raised AIDS awareness

December 1 marks World Aids Day. Despite spreading awareness through various means the disease still remains a taboo not only in India but also in various parts of the world. The Indian film industry has moved a step ahead by coming up with films based on the theme of AIDS. Though these movies have managed to create a buzz most of them went unnoticed at the box-office.

On the occasion of World Aids Day here’s a look at 5 poignant films that raised awareness about AIDS and are a must-watch.

AIDS Jaago (2007)