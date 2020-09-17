Watch: This super fan is aiming to chant 'Modiji' on PM Modi's birthday for 24 hours

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday on Thursday, several world leaders, politicians and Bollywood celebrities extended birthday wishes to him. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers celebrated his birthday by making a cake of 70 kg laddu, fitness junkies took up the 70 seconds 'Plank You Modi' challenge.

Meanwhile, a super fan named Anmol Bakaya decided to chant 'Modiji' for 24 hours straight on his YouTube live.

"In the past year I've heard a lot of things both positive & negative about our Honorable Prime Minister, but personally i just have immense respect for him and for all that he has done for our nation, my support for him is never ending and this is just a little gesture of appreciation and nothing more," he wrote in the description.