Watch: This super fan is aiming to chant 'Modiji' on PM Modi's birthday for 24 hours

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday on Thursday, several world leaders, politicians and Bollywood celebrities extended birthday wishes to him. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers celebrated his birthday by making a cake of 70 kg laddu, fitness junkies took up the 70 seconds 'Plank You Modi' challenge.
Meanwhile, a super fan named Anmol Bakaya decided to chant 'Modiji' for 24 hours straight on his YouTube live.
"In the past year I've heard a lot of things both positive & negative about our Honorable Prime Minister, but personally i just have immense respect for him and for all that he has done for our nation, my support for him is never ending and this is just a little gesture of appreciation and nothing more," he wrote in the description.
The YouTuber, who has over 2.88K subscribers on the video streaming app, makes weekly vlogs for his audience. At the time of writing, Bakaya had been live for over 18 hours and had already chanted the Prime Minister's name 87,818 times.
