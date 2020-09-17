What is #PlankyouModi? Here's how you can participate to wish the PM on his birthday

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned on Thursday, several Bollywood celebrities, politicians and world leaders extended birthday wishes to him.
Meanwhile, the fitness junkies on Twitter decided to come up with a unique challenge to celebrate the special occasion.
Politician Shweta Shalini took to her Twitter account to announce the challenge and wrote, "We have always thanked @narendramodi ji. It's time we "plank" him. On 70th birthday(17th Sept), let's plank in honour of selfless work "Plank You #Modi Ji" A 70 sec plank for 70yr old Sevak who has Inspired us. #PlankYouModi"
Sharing a video of the same, she tweeted, "Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji we have planned to plank you today for Inspiring Us everyday. Plank You Modi Ji in honour of your selfless work. A 70 second plank challenge for 70 year old Sevak. #PlankYouModi"
Users on the micro-blogging site also shared the hashtag 'Plank You Modi' and urged people to take up a 70 seconds plank challenge to wish Narendra Modi, on his 70th birthday.
A user wrote, "Show your love to India's best leader PM Modiji on his 70th birthday by taking the 70 seconds plank challenge."
"On the occasion of PM Modi's 70th birthday ,we can celebrate his birthday through do this challenge, PlankYouModi Let's do it for MODI JI, # plank for the 70 second!!"
Here are a few tweets:
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised a Seva Saptah from September 14 to 20 to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday by distributing ration amongst the needy, organising blood donation camps and eye-check up camps. The party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event.
