PM Modi turns 70: 7 iconic pictures of the birthday boy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 70th birthday on Thursday. Ahead of his birthday, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) started a week-long cleanliness and plantation drive 'Seva Saptah Abhiyan' across the country.

BJP National President JP Nadda launched the 'Seva Saptah Abhiyan' from Gautam Buddha Nagar on Monday. "To mark Prime Minister Modi's birthday on September 17, we will observe 'Seva Saptah' from 14-20th September. Since it is his 70th, cleanliness and plantation drives will be conducted at 70 places in every district," said Nadda. There will be at least 70 virtual rallies, among other programs, Nadda added.

As a part of the 'Seva Saptah Abhiyan', Gujarat BJP leaders will be seen distributing spectacles to 70 people in each block, distribution of fruits in COVID-19 facilities, plasma drives and blood donation camps. 70 saplings would be planted in each booth and cleanliness drives would be undertaken statewide as part of the celebrations. UP BJP has also arranged similar programs for the 'Seva Saptah Abhiyan'.

Meanwhile, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 70th birthday, one is bound to come across some articles, either hailing him or criticising him, however, rarely will one find a photo gallery of his iconic pictures.

From cocking an assault rifle to flaunting his well-trimmed beard, here are PM Modi's iconic pictures: