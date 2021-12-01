WATCH: This Golgappa vendor's 'Spoken English' skills will leave you stunned

A video of a graduate who sells pani puri and other chaat at a Kanpur street has gone viral for being able to converse in English as he prepares the yummy snack.

The video was shared on YouTube by food blogger Gaurav Wasan on his page titled Swad Official. It has already garnered over 81,734 views. In the now-viral clip we see the street vendor Rahul preparing a variety of mouthwatering dishes like golgappas, ddahi daniya aaloo, dahi bhallas, etc and conversing in English.

Rahul owns a Murli Chaat centre in the city of Kanpur and he is a graduate who can communicate in the English language unlike the most in this business. He doesn't fall short of words and happens to speak much fluently. It is pretty rare to know of a panipuri seller to have taken higher education, thus the video went viral leaving netizens amazed on watching the graduate golgappa seller.

The street food stall was initially started by Rahul’s father and he is now successfully running the chaat corner. He takes pride to wards the work and loves making variety of chaat food.

“Myself Rahul. A very common name. And we are the famous graduate golgappe wala, Rahul said. “My father is very famous for his paanipuri and we use homemade masalas to make everything,” he added in the video.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 05:57 PM IST