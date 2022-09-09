Watch: Thirsty snake empties half-filled glass of water

Watch: Thirsty snake empties water from half-filled glass of water | Instagram

We might have heard tales about the thirsty crow who added pebbles into water to consume it... In a recent video doing rounds on social media, we can see a snake placing its read into a glass of water inorder to drink and quench thirst.

When provided a glass half-filled with water, the reptile gradually made its way to enter in and sip it all. The video even captures the silent sounds of the snake drinking droplets of water as the plastic tool empties.

Watch:

Since shared a few days ago, the video has gone viral on social media. It is believed to have been originally posted on Instagram by a user identified as Mike Richardson. The clip has gathered thousands of views and likes.

