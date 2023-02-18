WATCH: Thailand's famous black noodles disgust desi netizens; video goes viral

Instagram

Social media can make us watch weird things! Weird foods across the globe are one such thing. We all come across different food combinations, weird foods, and much more.

A video of black noodles from the streets of Thailand has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared on Instagram by the page "Our Collection."

In the video, a woman vendor in Bangkok, Thailand, is seen cooking black noodles in a pan with vegetables and other ingredients, adding salt before thoroughly stirring everything together.

Since it was posted on February 1 with the caption "UNIQUE Street Food of Thailand," the video has received over 5.5 million views and 105k likes.

However, these unusual noodles did not go down well with desi netizens. Many users were grossed out by the dark black colour of the noodles.

Some users mentioned in the comments that it appeared to be black squid ink pasta, while a few users commented that they looked like worms or tiny snakes to them.

Most Indian users were of the opinion that the black noodles just made their skin crawl, and they would never want to try them.

Would you like to try the black noodles?

