 WATCH: Swiggy Delivers Lalbaugcha Raja Prasad To Mumbai Cops, Senior Citizens & Others; Video Viral
A video showing Swiggy delivery partners reaching out to on-duty cops and elderly people who have been unable to visit the city's iconic Ganesh pandal and seek blessings of Lalbaugcha Raj has gone viral. The clip features prasad being delivered to them.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 04:26 PM IST
article-image

Couldn't visit Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja this year? You might have took the darshan of Ganpati Bappa via online streaming and pictures being shared on social media, but here's your resort if you miss having the prasad from there. In a video shared by Swiggy, a food delivery app, we could see delivery partners providing people with prasad from the city's iconic Ganesh pandal - Lalbaugcha Raja. The video has gone viral and the idea has won praises on the internet. WATCH VIDEO

article-image

The food delivery company found a solution to those unable to visit and seek blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja personally, including senior citizens and busy traffic cops. With the help of Swiggy Instamart, the platform launched a limiter period offer to get prasad from Lalbaugcha Raja to one's homes.

Speaking to the media, a Swiggy official pointed out that their delivery partners went beyond their routine to bring joy to devotees. "In addition to fulfilling their regular orders, delivery partners associated with Swiggy Instagram personally delivered hundreds of Prasad boxes from well-known Ganesh Pandals across the city making sure they too could partake in the festivities."

article-image
