Ganpati Bappa Receives 1101 Kg Laddu In Nagpur Temple; Video Goes Viral

Devotees are offering Lord Ganesha his favourite desserts this festival season. Ganpati Bappa at Nagpur's Ganesh Mandir Tekdi received a huge bhog, a laddu weighing 1101 kg. A video of people creating the five-foot-tall motichoor laddu and garnishing it with dry fruits and a foil of 24-carat gold surfaced online and went viral. This came after a Pune-based went viral for creating a 301 kg modak for the popular Dagdusheth Ganpati in the city. WATCH VIDEO

More about the viral video

The huge dessert which was presented as mahabhog to Lord Ganesha was prepared by a group of 22 artisans. It took place at a Ganesh Utsav event held by a Hindi daily. The clip showed people creating the huge laddu inside the temple and inscribing the words "Shri Ganeshaya Namah" on it. A Swastik sign was also drawn on the offering.

Ganesh Utsav 2023

The auspicious festival dedicated to Lord Ganesh started earlier this month with the Ganesh Chathurthi observed on September 19, and is followed by a celebration period of ten days till Anant Chathurdasi on September 28. During this time of the year, people go Pandal hopping to offer prayers and seek the blessings of the Lord.

