Indore: Preparations for 10-day Ganesh festival begin, 51,000 Modaks will be offered to Lord of Siddhi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ten-day Ganesh festival is going to begin at Shri Ganesh Mandir, Khajrana, from September 10, said officials of the district ministration on Saturday.

Collector Manish Singh, chairman of the management committee of Ganpati Mandir Khajrana and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal held a meeting with Bhakt Mandal in the temple auditorium on Saturday.

Priests Mohan Bhatt and Ashok Bhatt, additional superintendent of police Rajesh Raghuvanshi, sub-divisional magistrate Shashwat Sharma and other officials were present at the meeting.

At the meeting, decisions on the idol’s decoration and the crowd management were taken.

The coronation (Abhishek) of Lord Ganesha will be performed with Panchamrit.

The Lord of Success, as Ganesh is called, will be dolled up with gold jewellery, crowns and ornaments studded with precious jewels.

Singh will perform family worship at 10.30am on the first day of the festival.

As many as 51,000 Modaks (special sweetmeat offered to the deity on the occasion) will be prepared..

For the ten-day festival, each day lord will be adorned with unique jewellery and looks.

The temple will be decked up with flowers. Every day, locals will sing Bhajans at night.

Nobody will, however, be allowed to stay and attend the entire musical event.

The crowd must keep moving and devotees will be asked to leave the premises after the darshan or glimpse of the deity.

The administration has ordered that everyone must follow the corona-protection norms.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 04:45 PM IST