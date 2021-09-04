Indore: Archaeology dept official 'okay' with delay in Rajwada's restoration



Indore

The Archaeology department officials are 'okay' with the delay in the restoration and renovation of the Rajwada Palace, where work has been going on past for the past five years.



Deputy director (Indore Zone) Department of Archaeology, Archives and Museums, SR Verma said, "It is okay if the work has got delayed because I believe that good work takes time. There are minute carvings that have to restored and these things take time".



On the question of loss of revenue to the archaeology department due to the delay, Verma said, "Public money has been invested in the development of the palace and I expect good footfall after its restoration. So, the loss can be recovered in future but something wrongly done cannot be undone," he said.

Many tourists visited Rajwada and it generated a good amount of revenue in the past. The restoration work of the Rajwada started after the collapse of its northwest wing on July 5, 2016.

On May 29, 2017 a tender was floated by Indore Smart City Development Limited of Rs 19.92 crore for conservation, restoration and redevelopment of Rajwada (phase 1) and it was expected to be completed by May 2019.















Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 01:51 AM IST