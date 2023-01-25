WATCH: SRK fans enjoy Pathaan in theatres by whistling and dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan,' video goes viral | Twitter

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has returned to the silver screen with a full-fledged role after four long years with 'Pathaan' and the film has already been declared a blockbuster by his fans. In an attempt to make their star's comeback film a blockbuster, fans were seen amping up the Pathaan mood in the cinemas.

A video showing fans turning theatres into their dance floor to enjoy and cheer 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' song from the recent release has surfaced on social media. Even if the exact location of the celebration and fan craze is unknown, the footage has gone viral.

Fans can be seen recreating the dance moves of the trending song right next to the big screen, as we can see in the viral video. The crowded screening space also records them whistling to the film song while vibing in the Pathaan mood.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan finally released in theatres on Wednesday amid much fanfare across the country. Theatres were rendered housefull in several cities and several cinema hall owners organised shows as early as 6 am, given the frenzy around the film.



Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and the film is touted to be a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe. It also has an extended cameo by Salman wherein he is seen in his 'Ek Tha Tiger' avatar.

