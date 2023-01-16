Varisu in theatres: Elderly woman joins fans dancing to 'Ranjithame' song during film screening in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppattur

Varisu in theatres | Twitter

Can you resist dancing when Thalapathy Vijay's song is being played? Fans would say a big no for their love for the Tamil actor and his amazing dance moves. As Vijay's film was being screened in a theatre at Tamil Nadu's Tiruppattur, reportedly Sri Ramajayam 4K Dolby Atmos Theatre, the audience stepped to the dance floor to enjoy the beats of the popular beat "Ranjithame." Even an elderly woman who was dressed in a saree was spotted energetically grooving to the hook steps of the song from Varisu. Watch:

Unforgettable experience — Nizamudeen (@zamnsk) January 15, 2023

The video shows the audience vibing in the Varisu fever. "Unforgettable experience, " wrote the user who shared the footage on Twitter.

The film hit the theatres on January 13 and since then it has impressed fans. Vijay's Varisu clashed at the box office with Ajith's Thunivu. This clash isn't the initial one, it was back in 2014 when Vijay's 'Jilla' released on the same day as Ajith's 'Veeram'.

'Varisu', which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, revolves around the life of a family while narrating the ups and down in their relationship and the family business. On the other hand, 'Thunivu' is the story of a criminal mastermind in sync with a bank robbery.

