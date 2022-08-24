Watch: Spice Jet air hostess sways to Chamma Chamma

Image credit: Google

Uma Meenakshi is a viral sensation. The Spice Jet air hostess who became famous with her dance videos is back with a new clip that has been trending on social media.

In her new post, SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi could be seen dancing to the famous song Chamma Chamma, from the movie China Gate. The song was picturized on Urmila Matondkar and was crooned by Alka Yagnik.

Uma wore a black top and green skirt with sneakers. In the clip, Uma is seen swaying energetically to the song with steps and nails the hook step. In her new post, the SpiceJet air hostess Meenakshi can be seen swaying to the peppy song and nailed the hook step.

One user wrote, “Awesome dance or aap bhi.” Another commented, “Superb dancing skill.’ Others filled the comments section with love, fire and heart emojis, applauding their perfect dance moves.

Read Also SC will consider plea for mediation to settle disputes between SpiceJet and Kalanithi Maran