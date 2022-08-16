e-Paper Get App

SpiceJet settles its disputes with aircraft lessor Goshawk Aviation Ltd & its affiliated leasing entities

In a press release, the aviation company announced that the parties have agreed to settle all their disputes under and related to the aircraft lease agreements for three aircraft.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 10:23 AM IST
Spicejet | FPJ

SpiceJet has entered into a settlement agreement with aircraft lessor Goshawk Aviation Limited and its affiliated leasing entities- Wilmington Trust SP Services (Dublin) Limited, Sabarmati Aviation Leasing Limited, and Falgu Aviation Leasing Limited related to two (2) Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, and one (1) Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft.

"The agreement, the terms of which are confidential, ends all litigation proceedings between the parties. All proceedings, including before the UK Court and Execution Proceedings before the Delhi High Court will be withdrawn accordingly," the statement read.

The company added that this will allow the entry into service of two (2) more fuel-efficient Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into our fleet.


