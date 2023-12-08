WATCH: Singapore Man Tries Coke With Banana; Video Goes Viral

An Instagram influencer from Singapore was seen enjoying Coca-Cola in the most unimaginable way. He added a banana to a cup of coke and stirred it well before consumption. Yes, you read that right. The bizarre banana version of the drink surfaced online when the man identified as Calvin Lee prepared and sipped it.

WATCH VIDEO:

Here's what the video is all about

The reel shared by Lee, earlier this December, showed him creating something that he called the "Banana Cake." It opened showing him adding one banana to a cup of coke, smashing the fruit into the liquid, and stirring it well. As the banana pulp got closely mixed in the drink, the content oozed out with effervescence. No sooner, the Singapore man picked up the cup and chugged his drink.

His review is something you can't miss

"I have a good feeling about this," he said while admiring the drink's appearance. With the first sip of the weird food fusion, he seemed to have changed his opinion. Here's what he said later: "Hmmm...tasted like friendenemies. Both are sweet, but are fighting with each other." "Don't need to try," she said before concluding his reel and expressing how different it was from his expectations.

Video goes viral

Being shared online just a few days ago, the clip went viral on the social media platform by attracting more than 200K views. Several people commented on the reel to react to his bizarre food trail. "Bro isn't okay," they said while sharing their take on the weird drink. Another user asked him to "Please try sundae and coke!"