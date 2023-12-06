Mizoram: Who Is Baryl Vanneihsangi? 32-Year-Old Instagram Influencer Becomes Youngest Woman MLA Of State

By: Swarna Srikanth | December 06, 2023
Mizoram welcomed the youngest woman MLA of the state as people elected 32-year-old Baryl Vanneihsangi to power. SWIPE to know more about the leader.
The Instagram influencer who holds more than 250K followers is now in the system of governance after winning from the Aizawl South-III constituency.
She represented the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and secured a comfortable victory in the recently held assembly polls. Baryl won a total of 9,370 votes, defeating F Lalnunmawia of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF).
Dedicating her electoral success to those who expressed trust in her, she promised to be right and honest and encouraged people's participation in working towards the development of the state.
The youngest woman MLA believes in following one's passion. She says speaking to the media, "If you want to take up something you should just go for it."
"I just want to tell all the women out there that our gender doesn't stop us from doing anything that we like and wish to pursue," she added.
