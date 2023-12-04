Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: After Saffron Wave In 3 States, Focus Shifts To North-East

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga | File Photo

After a saffron wave swept the Hindi heartland, taking the BJP to decisive mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, and the Congress wrested Telangana from the BRS, all eyes have now shifted to the Northeast as Mizoram is to reveal its mandate on Monday.

#WATCH | Counting for #MizoramElections2023 to take place today. Visuals from a counting centre in Aizawl as boxes containing ballot papers being brought here. pic.twitter.com/H8to3KfcIY — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

#WATCH | Preparations underway at the counting centre in Aizawl where the counting of votes for the Mizroam Assembly Elections will begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/tAwFWBDiuM — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

Preparations are underway at the counting centres in the northeast state where the counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly Elections will begin shortly.



Counting Date Changed

The counting in the tiny Northeast state, which was scheduled originally for December 3, Sunday, along with four other states, was pushed back by a day following representations to the Election Commission by the civil society, citing an important day in the religious calendar in the Christian-majority state.

Considering appeals by political parties and civil society organisations, citing the special significance of Sunday for the people of Mizoram, the Election Commission on November 29 officially announced the deferment of the counting of votes in the state to Monday.

Four Major Conteders For Power

Four major contenders are in fray in the northeastern state, which voted to elect its 40-member legislative assembly on November 7. These include the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Congress and the BJP.

Earlier, on Sunday, the chief ministerial face of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and party candidate of Serchhip constituency, Lalduhoma, voiced confidence in the party forming a 'stable' government in the state.

He said the exit poll predictions, released on Thursday, were based on scientific methodology and were 'most reliable'. "All the exit poll results point towards us. We do not need any other political party," he said.

Aizawl Deputy Commissioner Nazuk Kumar said on Sunday that all arrangements and preparations for the counting of votes in Mizoram on December 4 have been completed.

Exit-Poll Projections

According to exit-poll projections, the two regional players--MNF and ZPM--are in the race to form government in Mizoram, with most predictions stating that the ruling party, led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, has an advantage in the Northeast state while there is also a possibility of a hung assembly.

The elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly were held on November 7, with the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) facing a stout challenge from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Congress and the BJP.

Following the deferment of the counting of votes for Mizoram, the state's Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas said the Election Commission agreed to the request of social organisations and political parties as "Sunday was devoted to church duties and prayers".

Meanwhile, a day ahead of the counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly Elections, Chief Minister Zoramthanga offered prayers at the Zarkawt Presbyterian Church.

The chief ministerial face of ZPM, Lalduhoma, also attended special prayers at a church in the Aizawl district on Sunday.