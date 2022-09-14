Watch: Sikh man gives tattoo tribute to Queen Elizabeth II; more art designs inside

In a video that's viral on Twitter, we can see a man getting tattooed with a portrait of the late British monarch. Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on September 8, was seen receiving a tattoo tribute by this Sikh man. In the now-viral clip, we can see him absorbing the pain to get pressed with a purple ink of the royal lady on his chest.
Watch video:
This isn't the initial episode of people acknowledging the Queen with tattoo prints. Here's a quick glimpse of some viral tattoo designs on Queen Elizabeth II:
Viral tattoo designs on Queen Elizabeth II |
Swipe the Instagram post to watch video of the life-like Queen tattoo:
The Queen along King Charles III?
(Picture: Jon Malvern/SWNS)
The royal lady inked in her vibrant red attire
Some flowers in the pattern to tribute the Crown
Too close to the display on playing cards!
Black n white look gives a classy feel
Inking it young and simple...
Too sketchy and detailed
