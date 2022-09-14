e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch: Sikh man gives tattoo tribute to Queen Elizabeth II; more art designs inside

Watch: Sikh man gives tattoo tribute to Queen Elizabeth II; more art designs inside

Also, check some earlier artworks that went viral about the former British monarch.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

In a video that's viral on Twitter, we can see a man getting tattooed with a portrait of the late British monarch. Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on September 8, was seen receiving a tattoo tribute by this Sikh man. In the now-viral clip, we can see him absorbing the pain to get pressed with a purple ink of the royal lady on his chest.

Watch video:

This isn't the initial episode of people acknowledging the Queen with tattoo prints. Here's a quick glimpse of some viral tattoo designs on Queen Elizabeth II:

Viral tattoo designs on Queen Elizabeth II

Viral tattoo designs on Queen Elizabeth II |

Swipe the Instagram post to watch video of the life-like Queen tattoo:

The Queen along King Charles III?

(Picture: Jon Malvern/SWNS)

The royal lady inked in her vibrant red attire

Some flowers in the pattern to tribute the Crown

Too close to the display on playing cards!

Black n white look gives a classy feel

Inking it young and simple...

Too sketchy and detailed

Read Also
Watch: Cambridge based music teacher, security guard at the London Bridge station pay musical...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch Viral Video: Sachin Tendulkar criticised for 'wasting water' while cleaning bat grip

Watch Viral Video: Sachin Tendulkar criticised for 'wasting water' while cleaning bat grip

Watch: Upset over non-payment of dues, mason sets Noida man's Mercedes on fire

Watch: Upset over non-payment of dues, mason sets Noida man's Mercedes on fire

WATCH: Rapper EPR Iyer slams 'Sar Tan Se Juda' slogan in his new track on MTV Hustle 2.0

WATCH: Rapper EPR Iyer slams 'Sar Tan Se Juda' slogan in his new track on MTV Hustle 2.0

Watch: Sikh man gives tattoo tribute to Queen Elizabeth II; more art designs inside

Watch: Sikh man gives tattoo tribute to Queen Elizabeth II; more art designs inside

Watch: Devotees? Bollywood fans get trolled for twerking to viral 'Kala Chashma' trend in Haridwar...

Watch: Devotees? Bollywood fans get trolled for twerking to viral 'Kala Chashma' trend in Haridwar...