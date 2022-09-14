Watch: Sikh man gives tattoo tribute to Queen Elizabeth II; more art designs inside

Twitter

In a video that's viral on Twitter, we can see a man getting tattooed with a portrait of the late British monarch. Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on September 8, was seen receiving a tattoo tribute by this Sikh man. In the now-viral clip, we can see him absorbing the pain to get pressed with a purple ink of the royal lady on his chest.

Watch video:

Bhagat Singh crying from heaven pic.twitter.com/v0NsnvaHI9 — Winona (@_ahania) September 13, 2022

This isn't the initial episode of people acknowledging the Queen with tattoo prints. Here's a quick glimpse of some viral tattoo designs on Queen Elizabeth II:

Swipe the Instagram post to watch video of the life-like Queen tattoo:

The Queen along King Charles III?

(Picture: Jon Malvern/SWNS)

The royal lady inked in her vibrant red attire

Some flowers in the pattern to tribute the Crown

Too close to the display on playing cards!

Black n white look gives a classy feel

Inking it young and simple...

Too sketchy and detailed