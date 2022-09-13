Watch: Cambridge based music teacher, security guard at the London Bridge station pay musical tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

While we travel during Mumbai locals, we may at times come across some passengers who love singing bhajans in the morning hours, beggars singing to request money from commuters... However, in an impromptu performance to pay tribute to the late British monarch, a security guard joined a Cambridge based music teacher to hymn the lyrics and tune of soothing song Lascia ch'io pianga.

The duo were identified as music director at Pembroke College, Cambridge named Anna and Marcella - a security guard at the London Bridge station.

Letting the world know about the musical duet held at London Bridge station, she tweeted the video and wrote, "This was so moving. Spontaneously stopped off at the London Bridge station organ to play a couple of pieces for the Queen. This lovely security guard, Marcella, asked if I could play Lascia ch'io pianga. Turns out she trained as a singer!"

Since shared on Twitter a few hours ago, it has won hearts of netizens. The now viral clip has attracted over 220.6K views, 130K likes and a lot of comments. From passersby applauding the musical tribute to Twitterati expressing their positive feedback in the reply section, the video has impressed all sorts of views.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died on last Thursday i.e. September 8, aged 96.

This was so moving. Spontaneously stopped off at the London Bridge station organ to play a couple of pieces for the Queen. This lovely security guard, Marcella, asked if I could play Lascia ch'io pianga. Turns out she trained as a singer! ❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/c8vqaRyFge — Anna Lapwood (@annalapwood) September 11, 2022