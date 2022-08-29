Watch: This is how 82-year-old Sharad Pawar celebrated India's victory over Pakistan

Jitendra Awhad shares video of Sharad Pawar watching IND vs PAK cricket match | Twitter

Several citizens from both countries, India and Pakistan, would have keenly kept their TV set on for scores and nail-biting moments from the nation's initial match for Asia Cup 2022. When some popular personalities like Vijay Deverakonda, Urvashi Rautela, Jay Shah attended the game from Dubai stadium, some made time to watch it from their homes inspite of busy schedule.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar was on a Pune visit with meets and events lined-up over the IND VS PAK match day, however, his love for cricket didn't make him miss the game.

Revealing Pawar's to-do-list for the recent days, MLA Jitendra Awhad said that the party chief had just visited Maharashtra Rajya Draksha Bagaitdar Sangh, Pune earlier on August 28. This involved the 82-year-old leader to travel for about three hours from Mumbai to Pune. Also, following his return to Mumbai the same day. Even with more programmes in near future, such like a visit to Thane on Monday, Pawar prioritized to enjoy and cheer the Indian cricket team over its victory.

In the clip shared by Awhad, we could see Pawar raising his hands in joy to mark India's win at the India vs Pakistan cricket match. The video of Pawar and family viewing the match on their television screen has been doing rounds on the internet. Yes, it's viral on social media. Haven't seen the video, yet?

Watch video, right here:

आज सकाळी मुंबईवरून पुणे.3 तास द्राक्ष बागायतदार संघाचे अधिवेशन. 5 ते 7 फ.मु. शिंदेंचा कार्यक्रम



7 ला पुण्यातून निघून मुंबई

आत्ता वाजलेत बारा आणी तरीही मॅच बघून भारत विजयी झाल्यानंतरचा हा आनंदोत्सव.कुठून येत असेल इतकी उर्जा ह्या 82 वर्षाच्या तरूणाकडे काय माहीत!



उद्या ठाणे pic.twitter.com/B1Vk6NCL3W — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) August 28, 2022

In India's opening game towards the Asia Cup 2022, Rohit Sharma and company defeated Pakistan by a margin of five wickets.

India completed the chase with 2 balls remaining in the crucial match. The hit the target score of 148 runs after bundling out the Pakistan team. Forging a decisive 52-run partnership for the fifth wicket, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja set the stage for the country's resounding victory.