Watch: Seniors stun youngsters in a kabaddi match in Rajasthan

Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games | Twitter

The Rajasthan government on August 29 began its month-long Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games. It was inaugurated by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Being organised for the first time in the state, it has drawn an overwhelming response with around 30 lakh players from the state rigorously practising for the event after registering for it.

In a video that rolled out on the internet from the initial day of the sports event, we could see a kabaddi match being played between elderly men and the youth. Who did it better? The grey-haired people proved that age is just a number as they exhibited swift moves during the game, surely to stun the youth.

Watch:

According to Gehlot, the Rural Olympics will prove to be the biggest sporting event of its kind organised by any state. The event aims to draw talented sportspersons from the villages and inspire them to make a mark on the global map, he added.

The Games will feature six different sporting disciplines -- kabaddi, tennis ball cricket, volleyball, hockey, shooting volleyball and kho-kho -- to be played at the gram panchayat level.

Sports Minister Ashok Chandna termed the event as the biggest gathering in the world.

"Around 30 lakh people have registered for this event. During the Covid pandemic, children became addicted to online games, but with this event we will ensure that they come to the playgrounds along with their parents," Chandra said, adding that the 'Hit and Fit Rajasthan' slogan coined by Gehlot will be realised with the Rural Plympics.

State sports council head and Congress MLA Krishna Poonia said: "When the kids will see their parents playing games on the field, they will also follow them and get interested in sports."