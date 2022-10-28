Watch: Senior citizens friend dogs at old age home; adorable video goes viral

Watch: Senior citizens friend pet dogs at old age home; adorable video goes viral | Instagram

Nowadays, animals are being used for wellness therapies. Research has proven that playing with a pet has many health benefits and the notion is reinforced by the happily smiling elderly people in the now-viral video. In an Instagram reel from an old age home, we see elderly men and women spend quality time with the furry doggos.

Watch:

It's mixed feelings to see aged ones spend their later life in senior citizen shelter homes rather than with one's family. Be it the perspective that the individuals have a place to trust and feel respected to the saddening aspect of being away from their dear ones, such ones are a paradise to bring along people of similar ages.

The recent video showing elderly people enjoy friend dogs has gone viral on the internet. They could be seen grooming the canine with hair brushes during the therapy session. The clip has won the hearts of netizens who said "This is the best thing ever!"