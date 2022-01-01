e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 04:49 PM IST

Watch: Dog comforts homeless man in heart-warming viral video; Netizens love it

The viral video was shared on Twitter by 'Buitengebieden' on December 30 and has already attracted more than 5 lakh views.
FPJ Web Desk
Dogs are a man’s most loyal friend and this viral video has definitely proved the saying right. A clip of a dog hugging and comforting a man is doing rounds on social media and the beautiful sight in melting hearts on the internet.

The viral video was shared on Twitter by 'Buitengebieden' on December 30 and has already attracted more than 5 lakh views.

In the now-viral clip, a homeless man can be seen sitting on the streets. A dog approached the man who was looking the other way, and looked at him for a while. Moments later, the dog started cuddling the stranger as if trying to comfort him. The man hugged the pooch back and they embraced each other until the end of the video.

This dog approaches a homeless man and seems to know what he needs,” read the caption of the video.

Watch the viral video here:

The cute video won the hearts on the internet and they flooded the comments section with their reactions.

“Actually, I think this is something that needs to be seen for two reasons. First and foremost, an example that homeless are still people in need of love and affection. Secondly, to show animals are awesome and love unconditionally,” a user commented.

Another user said, “We don't deserve dogs.”

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 04:49 PM IST
