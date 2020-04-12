Watch: Sambit Patra mistakes Shiv Sena's Vijay Krishna for Shobha De on-air, leaves internet in splits

Well, taking wrong names during important times is no surprise to us. Take the example of Ross during his wedding when he said, "I take thee Rachel" instead of Emily. Sure, he made a mockery of himself.

Likewise, (not really), BJP's Sambit Patra in an on-air interview with Republic mistook Vijay Krishna for Shobha De and what's worse is that he did not even realise it until somebody told him. While it could be hard to decipher what he's really talking about amid all the shouting, it was pretty clear that he was taking a dig at Shiv Sena's Vijay Krishna.

After he was made aware of his mistake, he quickly apologised while Vijay Krishna kept yelling at Patra. While some believe that the mistake was intentional, we cannot really tell if it was intentional or not.

Well, he surely made a complete mockery of himself but he went on to apologize for his mistake on Twitter. "Ohh sorry, Vijay Krishnan ji.. it was not an intentional mistake.. my sincere apologies to you.." he said. Well, we hope that Vijay isn't pissed at Patra for misspelling his name on Twitter.