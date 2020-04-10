Beats the purpose of a lockdown: BJP leader Sambit Patra says don't glorify Telangana mother's 1,400-km scooter ride

Braving all the odds, the school teacher from Bodhan town travelled on the two-wheeler to Nellore district and brought her son back. Razia Begum had to embark on the arduous journey as her son Mohammed Nizamuddin was stuck in Rehmatabad in Nellore district for nearly two weeks.

Nizamuddin, a student of Intermediate Second Year (12th standard) at a private college in Hyderabad, had gone to Rehmatabad along with his friend after their annual exams. He, however, was stranded there due to suspension of all public transport and imposition of lockdown.

Worried over the wellbeing of her son, Razia Begum decided to undertake the long journey to bring him back. Razia, who serves as headmistress at a primary school, approached Assistant Commissioner of Police V. Jayapal Reddy and obtained a permission letter from him.

She left for Rehmatabad on the morning of April 6. Though she was stopped by the police at many barricades and checkposts, she produced ACP's letter and persuaded the police officers to allow her to continue the journey. Someone who had never stepped out of the town on scooty, she succeeded reaching Rehmatabad the next day with the help of Google maps and locals along 700-km.

"It was a difficult journey on a small two-wheeler for a woman. But the determination to bring my son back overtook all my fears. I packed rotis and they kept me going. It was fearsome in the nights with no traffic movement and no people on roads," Razia Begum told PTI on Thursday.